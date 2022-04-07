Equitable Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,534 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 39,533 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $30,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $890,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 180.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 453.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, Director W Howard Morris purchased 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $231.00 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $221.15 on Thursday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.76 and a 52 week high of $338.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.56.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 37.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.03%.

VRTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

