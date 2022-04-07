Equitable Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Torray LLC boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 119,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $15.18 on Thursday. Verra Mobility Co. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.80 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

