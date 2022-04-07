Equitable Trust Co. Sells 1,162 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Revolve Group by 200.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Revolve Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Revolve Group by 327.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 900 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $47,079.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 95,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $5,153,059.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,369 shares of company stock valued at $10,448,435 in the last quarter. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Revolve Group stock opened at $52.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $89.60.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.06 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The business’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $84.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

