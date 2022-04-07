Equitable Trust Co. Sells 285 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,435 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in SAP were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in SAP by 237.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in SAP by 0.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 104,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management acquired a new stake in SAP during the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 4.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

SAP stock opened at $109.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.71. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $104.14 and a fifty-two week high of $151.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.15.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). SAP had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that SAP SE will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.57.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

