Equitable Trust Co. Sells 300,734 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 89.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300,734 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PDBC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,307,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,051 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 43.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,227,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,630 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth $20,988,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth $10,729,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,188,000.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $17.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.05. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $22.73.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.