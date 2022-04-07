Equitable Trust Co. Sells 458 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.00.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $135.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.01. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 116.74 and a beta of 0.92. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.41 and a fifty-two week high of $173.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $462.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

