Equitable Trust Co. Sells 551 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in CarMax by 83.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 212.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMX. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.27.

NYSE:KMX opened at $97.76 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $95.04 and a one year high of $155.98. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

