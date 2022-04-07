Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Agree Realty Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Agree Realty in a report released on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agree Realty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.32.

Shares of ADC opened at $67.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.26. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 36.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 152.81%.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.03 per share, for a total transaction of $111,988.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 126.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 77.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,322,000 after acquiring an additional 379,544 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 5.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 295.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

