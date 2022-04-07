Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Sunnova Energy International in a research note issued on Monday, April 4th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.17). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $65.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.66 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 57.14%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NOVA. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $46.40.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $190,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $82,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 65.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

