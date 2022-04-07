Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SRC)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Spirit Realty Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $46.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.21 and a 200 day moving average of $47.17. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $52.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.50). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 187.50%.

In other news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $882,936.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

