Eros STX Global (NYSE:ESGC) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC – Get Rating) rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.95. Approximately 142,677 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 313,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average is $8.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESGC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eros STX Global by 72.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,800,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 757,423 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eros STX Global by 29.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 178,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 40,171 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Eros STX Global by 108.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 221,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 115,193 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Eros STX Global during the third quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Eros STX Global during the third quarter valued at $1,383,000.

Eros STX Global Corp. operates as a content and distribution company. It develops, produces, and distributes Bollywood and Hollywood premium content. The company is headquartered in Burbank, CA.

