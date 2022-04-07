ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $66.03

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $66.03 and last traded at $66.03, with a volume of 319 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.43.

ESE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.16.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $177.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.17 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.64%. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESE. Capital International Investors boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,056,182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,046,000 after purchasing an additional 565,386 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 437.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 515,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,391,000 after purchasing an additional 419,590 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 364,453 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $20,626,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3,066.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,378,000 after acquiring an additional 205,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ESE)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

