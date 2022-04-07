Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,424 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Essex Property Trust worth $19,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

In other Essex Property Trust news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESS opened at $355.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.76. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $276.17 and a twelve month high of $359.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $332.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 117.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESS shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $363.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $351.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.27.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.