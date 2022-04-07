EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Price Target Increased to €189.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by UBS Group from €185.00 ($203.30) to €189.00 ($207.69) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ESLOY. HSBC upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($214.29) to €190.00 ($208.79) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESLOY opened at $89.04 on Monday. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $75.26 and a 52 week high of $110.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.33 and its 200-day moving average is $98.00.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

