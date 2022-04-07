ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Holdings Raised by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.08% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HACK. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth $571,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $57.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.85. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1 year low of $50.28 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.