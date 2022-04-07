EtherGem 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $424.00 (EGEM)

EtherGem (EGEM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EtherGem has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. EtherGem has a market capitalization of $241,508.89 and approximately $424.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

EtherGem

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

