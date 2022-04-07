Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Position Cut by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 99.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 497,583 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Etsy were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter valued at $1,681,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 153.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,770,000 after purchasing an additional 560,583 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 1,077.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter valued at about $564,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 110.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $6,592,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $86,813.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,125 shares of company stock worth $13,821,489 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

Etsy stock opened at $125.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.95. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.38 and a 52 week high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

