Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

NASDAQ EVK opened at $1.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34. Ever-Glory International Group has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $25.77 million, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of -0.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ever-Glory International Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Ever-Glory International Group worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

