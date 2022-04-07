Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives $66.85 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.85.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $75.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

EVBG stock opened at $46.39 on Monday. Everbridge has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $167.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $109,881.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $335,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 2,757.1% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 71.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 1,466.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

