EverGen Infrastructure (TSE:LCFS) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

EverGen Infrastructure (TSE:LCFS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TSE:LCFS opened at C$12.70 on Wednesday. EverGen Infrastructure has a 1-year low of C$10.93 and a 1-year high of C$15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$440.84 million and a P/E ratio of 61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.88.

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. The company intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. It intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, First Nations groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, power, and other industries.

