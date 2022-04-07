EverGen Infrastructure (TSE:LCFS) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

EverGen Infrastructure (TSE:LCFS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
TSE:LCFS opened at C$12.70 on Wednesday. EverGen Infrastructure has a 1-year low of C$10.93 and a 1-year high of C$15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$440.84 million and a P/E ratio of 61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.88.
About EverGen Infrastructure (Get Rating)
