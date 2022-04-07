Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.25 price target on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.53% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

NYSEAMERICAN EPM opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $234.48 million, a PE ratio of -63.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Evolution Petroleum has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $8.17.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $22.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 million. Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. Equities analysts predict that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ryan Stash sold 4,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $26,979.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,243 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $369,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 26,066 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares during the period. 61.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolution Petroleum (Get Rating)

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolution Petroleum (EPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.