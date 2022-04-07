eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Get eXp World alerts:

EXPI traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $17.48. 4,346,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,161. eXp World has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $55.43. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average is $34.06.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. eXp World had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eXp World will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other eXp World news, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $1,075,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $168,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,433 shares of company stock valued at $9,491,337 in the last three months. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in eXp World by 127.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in eXp World by 25.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 648,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,124,000 after purchasing an additional 129,780 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in eXp World by 34.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in eXp World by 9.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in eXp World during the third quarter worth about $723,000. 21.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Company Profile (Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.