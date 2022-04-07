Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $12,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.0% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 34,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

EXPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.78. The stock had a trading volume of 59,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.61. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.55 and a 52 week high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.