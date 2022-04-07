Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Receives GBX 3,129.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,129.20 ($41.04).

EXPN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Experian from GBX 4,100 ($53.77) to GBX 4,000 ($52.46) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered Experian to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,146 ($41.26) price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($49.18) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

EXPN stock opened at GBX 2,920 ($38.30) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79. The firm has a market cap of £26.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.79. Experian has a 12-month low of GBX 2,528 ($33.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,689 ($48.38). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,952.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,208.32.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

