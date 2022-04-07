Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Sells $304,500.00 in Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $304,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Edward Meyercord also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $278,250.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $311,750.00.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $11.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.23. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 1.96.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 115.23%. The business had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXTR. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

