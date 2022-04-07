Fabian Souza Sells 21,400 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,018,854.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

EXC opened at $49.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $49.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 78.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Vertical Research lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

