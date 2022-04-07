FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target Raised to $468.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $453.00 to $468.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $432.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $351.00 to $346.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $444.20.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $442.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $418.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.14. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $306.86 and a 52-week high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total value of $1,015,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $565,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,786 shares of company stock valued at $3,724,490 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,407,000 after purchasing an additional 421,362 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,545,000 after acquiring an additional 125,808 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,079,000 after acquiring an additional 62,164 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,813,000 after acquiring an additional 236,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 715,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,526,000 after acquiring an additional 28,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

