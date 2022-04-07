Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,765 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 40.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 51.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 19.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter worth about $192,000. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Farfetch from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Farfetch from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $15.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 3.16. Farfetch Ltd has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $665.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.31 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.53) EPS. Analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

