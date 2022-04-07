Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.41 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) will report sales of $10.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.00 million and the lowest is $4.00 million. Fate Therapeutics reported sales of $11.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year sales of $49.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $62.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $104.46 million, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $270.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 379.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

FATE opened at $40.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.67 and a 200 day moving average of $48.58. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.57. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $97.43.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $971,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,596 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $259,542.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,787 shares of company stock worth $5,780,318. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,444.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 939.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 575.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

