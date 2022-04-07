Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) & Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Financial Contrast

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) and Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Fathom alerts:

This table compares Fathom and Real Brokerage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fathom -3.78% -23.83% -16.60% Real Brokerage N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Fathom and Real Brokerage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fathom $330.23 million 0.48 -$12.49 million ($0.88) -10.53 Real Brokerage $121.68 million 0.01 -$11.68 million N/A N/A

Real Brokerage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fathom.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.2% of Fathom shares are held by institutional investors. 57.4% of Fathom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Fathom and Real Brokerage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fathom 0 0 2 0 3.00 Real Brokerage 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fathom presently has a consensus target price of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 250.59%. Real Brokerage has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.76%. Given Fathom’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fathom is more favorable than Real Brokerage.

Summary

Fathom beats Real Brokerage on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fathom (Get Rating)

Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology. Fathom Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina.

About Real Brokerage (Get Rating)

The Real Brokerage Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage company. The company provides its agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run their business, as well as for attracting business terms and wealth building opportunities. It operates through a network of approximately 1,895 agents. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.