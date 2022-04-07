FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,226 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for 1.8% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $66,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its position in Zoetis by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 236,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 254,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,385,000 after buying an additional 93,548 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $433,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,158,000. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. Citigroup cut their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.78.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $9.53 on Thursday, hitting $197.93. 2,780,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,907. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.39 and its 200 day moving average is $207.51. The company has a market capitalization of $93.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.46 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

Zoetis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

