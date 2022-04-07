FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,685 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $29,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $272.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,689,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,232. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $244.16 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $269.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.32.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.