FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 5,180 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.36.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $167.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,015,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,247,047. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $325.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $174.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 608,615 shares of company stock worth $82,000,992 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.