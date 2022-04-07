FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 5,328 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,885 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 1.2% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $42,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Netflix by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 70.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded down $6.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $362.15. 4,945,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,020,984. The stock has a market cap of $160.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $329.82 and a one year high of $700.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $383.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $528.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $675.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $342.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $539.80.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

