FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 69,715 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,715 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $11,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth $88,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

BATS:JPST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.26. 3,510,708 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.48.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.