FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,678.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,866.7% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VSS traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $122.62. The stock had a trading volume of 278,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,609. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $114.87 and a 12-month high of $142.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.50.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.