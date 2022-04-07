FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $20.500-$21.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $20.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

FedEx stock opened at $204.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.50. FedEx has a 12 month low of $199.03 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 20.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $299.55.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FedEx by 17.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after acquiring an additional 281,250 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in FedEx by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 45,029 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $11,646,000 after acquiring an additional 19,233 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 73,111 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $18,909,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

