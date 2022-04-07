Fetch.ai Price Tops $0.45 on Major Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $335.81 million and approximately $28.66 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00036155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00105102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

