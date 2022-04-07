FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Opportunity Financial LLC provide financial technology platform which powers banks to help everyday consumers gain access to credit. Opportunity Financial LLC, formerly known as FG New America Acquisition Corp., is based in CHICAGO. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OPFI. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on FG New America Acquisition from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on FG New America Acquisition from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.33.

FG New America Acquisition stock opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.23. FG New America Acquisition has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $11.40.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $95.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.36 million. As a group, analysts expect that FG New America Acquisition will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition stock. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

