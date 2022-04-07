FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered shares of FIBRA Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

OTCMKTS FBBPF remained flat at $$2.43 during trading on Thursday. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,309. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2.34. FIBRA Prologis has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $2.80.

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 205 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 40.2 million square feet (3.7 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

