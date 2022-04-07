Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,564 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 2.86% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $8,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLTB. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 353,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 176,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 146,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTB opened at $49.51 on Thursday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.40 and a twelve month high of $52.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.35.

