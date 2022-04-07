Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 167,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,843 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF were worth $8,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCOM. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 98.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 11,663 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 121.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the third quarter worth $211,000.

NYSEARCA FCOM opened at $45.26 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $57.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day moving average of $49.78.

