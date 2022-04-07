Field & Main Bank Boosts Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Field & Main Bank increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 400.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 2,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $641,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 366,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,069,000 after purchasing an additional 52,688 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $6.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $477.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,333. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $452.89 and a one year high of $533.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $483.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $496.99.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

