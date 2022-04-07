Field & Main Bank Decreases Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Field & Main Bank trimmed its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Unilever were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 309.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.12. 2,263,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,862,984. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $61.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.4873 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

