Field & Main Bank Increases Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $128,043,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at $65,268,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at $64,220,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 252.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 144,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,737,000 after buying an additional 103,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $633,168,000 after purchasing an additional 99,482 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DPZ traded up $6.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $397.40. The stock had a trading volume of 471,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,811. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $378.46 and a 1-year high of $567.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $471.98. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.47%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DPZ shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $495.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $468.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $480.73.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

