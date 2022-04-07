Field & Main Bank Increases Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,009,000 after acquiring an additional 664,688 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,499,000 after buying an additional 1,990,714 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,346,000 after buying an additional 73,697 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,082,000 after buying an additional 13,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,088,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,224,000 after buying an additional 197,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DG shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $12.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $241.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,784,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.60. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $185.15 and a one year high of $243.36.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

Dollar General Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

