Field & Main Bank Increases Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,815 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.13.

TE Connectivity stock traded down $2.13 on Thursday, hitting $125.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,105,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,944. The firm has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.93. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $123.65 and a one year high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 27.14%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

