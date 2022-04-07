Field & Main Bank Makes New $30,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,217,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,067,201,000 after acquiring an additional 36,951 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,982,851 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,249,134,000 after acquiring an additional 108,782 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,160,585 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,539,372,000 after buying an additional 177,164 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 4.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,108,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,897,090,000 after buying an additional 120,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 7.2% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615,141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,596,125,000 after buying an additional 175,827 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $18.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $362.15. 4,945,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,020,969. The stock has a market cap of $160.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $329.82 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $383.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $528.45.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $690.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $539.80.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

