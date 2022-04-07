FIH group (LON:FIH) Stock Price Down 4.3%

FIH group plc (LON:FIH – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 210 ($2.75) and last traded at GBX 225 ($2.95). Approximately 3,574 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 4,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 235 ($3.08).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 233.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 225.42. The company has a market capitalization of £28.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 750.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.56, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Get FIH group alerts:

About FIH group (LON:FIH)

FIH group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in retailing, property, insurance, hotels, shipping, and fishing agency businesses in the Falkland Islands and the United Kingdom. The company retails food, clothing, electrical goods, home furnishings, gifts, and DIY products through 6 retail outlets; sells and hires 4×4 vehicles; and offers travel services, such as flight bookings, airport transfers, and luxury coach and walking tours for tourists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FIH group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIH group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.