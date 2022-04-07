FIH group (LON:FIH) Stock Price Down 4.3%

FIH group plc (LON:FIH – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 210 ($2.75) and last traded at GBX 225 ($2.95). Approximately 3,574 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 4,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 235 ($3.08).
The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 233.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 225.42. The company has a market capitalization of £28.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 750.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.56, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.57.
About FIH group (LON:FIH)
