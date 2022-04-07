Financial Comparison: Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) and Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ)

Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) and Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.0% of Esports Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Galaxy Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Esports Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of Galaxy Gaming shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Esports Technologies and Galaxy Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esports Technologies -292.45% -95.01% -58.35% Galaxy Gaming 10.57% -9.66% 6.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Esports Technologies and Galaxy Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esports Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Galaxy Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A

Esports Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 168.66%. Given Esports Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Esports Technologies is more favorable than Galaxy Gaming.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Esports Technologies and Galaxy Gaming’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esports Technologies $170,000.00 559.65 -$15.20 million N/A N/A Galaxy Gaming $19.98 million 5.89 $2.11 million $0.10 49.50

Galaxy Gaming has higher revenue and earnings than Esports Technologies.

Summary

Galaxy Gaming beats Esports Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Esports Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Esports Technologies, Inc., a technology company, develops and operates platforms that focuses on esports and competitive gaming worldwide. The company operates gogawi.com, a licensed online gambling platform, which is an esports/sportsbook that focuses on bettors located in Asia and Latin America. It also offers iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting. The company is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Galaxy Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and acquisition of proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms and systems for the casino gaming industry. Its products include specialty games Blackjack side, Craps side, and Baccarat side bets, SpectrumVision, bonus jackpot system and MEGAshare. The company was founded by Robert B. Saucier in 1997 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

